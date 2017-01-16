Breaking, Latest, Video

BREAKING: Project Veritas exposes group of protesters, on video, plotting to disrupt Trump’s inauguration

Alex Christoforou 99
In a dose of irony, the planning meeting for the attack was held at Comet Ping Pong.

Here is Part I of an undercover investigation by Project Veritas, that exposes groups plotting criminal activity at Trump’s inauguration.

Via Zerohedge

The latest undercover video from Project Veritas, investigators uncovered a group of protesters known as the DC Anti-fascist Coalition plotting to disrupt President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration by deploying butyric acid (aka “stink bombs”) at the National Press Club during the Deploraball event scheduled for January 19th.  In a dose of irony, the planning meeting for the attack was held at Comet Ping Pong, the DC pizza restaurant that recently gained infamy as the location of the Pizzagate controversy.

