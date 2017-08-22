BREAKING: North Korea to strike Guam unless US acts sensibly

Originally appeared on RussiaFeed

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – North Korea has completed the preparation of its strike against US Pacific territory of Guam and will launch it if the Washington does not act sensibly, Jin Jong Hyop, the charge d’affaires of the North Korean embassy in Russia, told Sputnik.

READ MORE: North Korea will maintain its nuclear weapons–negotiations not on the table

“As you know, we have completed the preparation of the Guam strike. Everything will depend on whether the United States acts sensibly or not. If they do not do so, they will be shamed yet again on the Korean peninsula in front of the whole world,”

Jin said.