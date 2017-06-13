BREAKING: North Korea releases American student

The announcement came hours after Dennis Rodman landed in Pyongyang.

Hours after Dennis Rodman, former NBA star and self-professed good friend of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un landed in Pyongyang, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed that Otto Warmbier, a US citizen being detained in North Korea will be released and allowed to travel to the United States.

In February of 2016, Warmbier who was visited North Korea as part of a tour group confessed to stealing a political poster and was sentenced to 15 years hard labour.

However, according to Rex Tillerson,

“At the direction of the President, the Department of State has secured the release of Otto Warmbier from North Korea. Mr. Warmbier is en route to the US where he will be reunited with his family”.

Tillerson did not give any further details of the release or how and why it may have happened.

However, it seems somewhat more than coincidental that the release happened on the day of Dennis Rodman’s visit to North Korea.

From the American point of view, Rodman’s visit which has been much maligned by the western mainstream media, may have already achieved a success.