BREAKING NEWS: Major Earthquake strikes between Honduras and Cuba

A powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the Yucatan Basin, near the Gulf of Honduras at 9:52pm Eastern Standard Time (02.52 UTC). The quake depth is estimated to be 20 miles (33km). Since this was a sea-based quake, there were a series of tsumami advisories posted for various places around the epicenter of the quake. However, many of these advisories have since been canceled.
At this time (11:18 EST / 04:18 UTC) no wave activity has been observed yet. Strike times start at 12:23AM EST and run till 2:12am EST dependent on location. Mexico and Cuba are also in the strike zone, and possible heights of tsunami waves are forecast between 10cm and 1 meter (about 4 inches to 3 feet). This is a standard range forecast, which is why it is so imprecise.
Since the island warnings have been canceled, this situation may not be a threat, but there still remain advisories in place for Cuba, Mexico, Honduras, Belize and Jamaica.
We will carry updates as the situation unfolds.
