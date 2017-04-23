BREAKING: Macron to face Le Pen in 2nd round of French vote

Emmanuel Macron leads Marine Le Pen in first round of the French Presidential election, setting the setting the scene for the two to face each other in the second round.

Initial projections, which are usually very reliable in France, make Emmanuel Macron the front-runner in the first round of the French Presidential election with 23.7% of the vote.

Marine Le Pen came second with 21.7% of the vote.

The other two leading candidates, Francois Fillon and Jean-Luc Melenchon, appear to have come almost equal third, with about 20% of the vote each.

That means that Macron will face off against Le Pen in the French Presidential election’s second round. Given the electoral arithmetic that strongly points to Emmanuel Macron becoming the next President of France.