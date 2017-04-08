BREAKING: Sergey Lavrov and Rex Tillerson have tense phone conversation

Sergey Lavrov expressed his country's opposition to the US attack.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have had a phone call where the two exchanged their views on the US attack of Syria’s Sharyat airbase.

Lavrov chastised the US justification for the attack as ‘inaccurate and inconclusive’.

Even at this late hour, Lavrov called for an international investigation into US claims, this in spite of the fact that the US has apparently all ready made up its mind.

Sergey Lavrov also reportedly told Tillerson that the attack will play into the hands of terrorist groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda who are currently waging a war on Syria.

Tillerson travels to Moscow next week to have what are sure to be tense talks with Sergey Lavrov.

Tillerson who has met President Putin in his capacity as a businessman, may also speak with the Vladimir Putin next week although this has not been confirmed.

The trip was planned prior to the attack.