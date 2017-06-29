BREAKING: Large blast partly destroys Donetsk university

The Donetsk Commerce University has been partly destroyed.

A large blast has reportedly hit central Donetsk. The source of the explosion was said to be in Shevchenko Boulevard. According to initial reports the central library and University of Commerce have been destroyed.

The city centre of the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic had been relatively calm in spite of the ongoing fascist war of aggression against Donbass.

RIA Novosti reports that an explosive device went off causing the damage. According to a Donetsk People’s Republic spokesman there are no casualties.

A representative from the Donetsk People’s Republic has said it was a “terrorist attack”.

В центре Донецка обрушилось здание торгового института https://t.co/Z7uf6Jgf8i В центре Донецка на бульваре Шевченко произошел взрыв в здан pic.twitter.com/yh6ScwPd6E — Донецк 62.ua (@donetsk62ua) June 29, 2017

According to Aleksey Kostrubitsky of the DPR’s emergency services

“Preliminary, judging from the nature of the damage, this was an explosive device”.

Conflicting reports have suggested a structural collapse due to rain.

According to Dmitry Trapeznikov, the vice-premier of the Donetsk People’s Republic,

“More precise data will be obtained after an expert committee has completed its work and given more accurate conclusions. The commission that will investigate this incident has already been set up”.

Patrick John Lancaster is reporting live from the scene