BREAKING: Julian Assange speaks to the public (FULL VIDEO)

Assange stepped onto the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for the first time in years.

Julian Assange has literally stuck his head out of the parapet at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to speak to his supporters and members of the press.

He thanked his legal team and millions of well-wishes across the globe. At a time he seemed emotional when reflecting on just how much of life he has missed out on during his effective imprisonment in the Embassy which began in 2012.

In his remarks he criticised the EU’s policy of extraditing without charge, a policy that in spite of Brexit, the UK is still obliged to.

He also expressed concerns over whether the US has all ready processed an arrest warrant and a secret extradition request.

For Assange the fight continues as he explained in his short speech which you can watch in its entirety below.