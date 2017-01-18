BREAKING: Julian Assange is ready for US extradition, says lawyer

It appears that Julian Assange is sticking to an earlier made promise to turn himself in after Barack Obama grants Chelsea Manning clemency.

In a tweet released by Wikileaks, Julian Assange’s lawyer, Melinda Taylor, is quoted as saying “Everything that he has said he’s standing by,” in regards to the Assange-Manning extradition ‘deal’.

Assange lawyer @themtchair on Assange-Manning extradition ‘deal’: “Everything that he has said he’s standing by.” — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 18, 2017

On January 12, Julian Assange agreed to face extradition to the US if President Barack Obama granted Chelsea Manning clemency. Today, Obama took many by surprise when he did just that, reducing Manning’s sentence from 35 years to 7 and setting the new release date to May 17 of this year.