Israeli defense minister threatens to destroy Syrian air defense systems

The Duran reported over the weekend on the dangerous military escalation between Israel and Syria, with Russia apparently caught in the middle.

Russia demanded an explanation in the aftermath of illegal Israeli airstrikes on Syrian troops in Palmyra.

In a formal statement Israeli Prime Minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu made what many are describing as a thinly veiled threat against Russia.

The Duran noted that the Israeli PM claimed he was targeting Syrian allied Hezbollah fighters but in reality, it is almost certain the strike hit Syrian Arab Army regulars.

“That’s how we’ve acted and how we will continue to act…and everyone needs to take this into account. Everyone!“

The AFP is reporting that Israeli defense minister has threatened to destroy Syrian air defense systems should Syria defend its airspace against Israeli attacks.

Avigdor Lieberman told Israeli Public Radio on Sunday…

“Next time, if the Syrian aerial defense apparatus acts against our planes, we will destroy it.”

#BREAKING Israeli minister threatens to destroy Syrian air defence systems — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 19, 2017

Via Zerohedge…