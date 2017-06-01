BREAKING: ISIS clams responsibility for terrorist attack near Manila airport

This is the first ever ISIS attack in northern Philippines.

FURTHER UPDATE: Conflict reports have come out with some authorities saying that the gunman was shot and others saying that he committed suicide.

UPDATE: Local Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa claims that the attack was not terrorist related and has said it was likely an attempted armed robbery. However, this contradicts eye-witness reports and also contradicts the fact that ISIS maintains its claim of responsibility through the channels typically used to communicate its actions and claims of atrocities in Philippines. The ongoing relationship between international and Philippine drug cartels and ISIS makes the statement of Mr. Rosa all the more curious.

DETAILS AS THEY EMERGE.

Explosions, smoke and gunfire have been reported at the Resorts World Manila Leisure Centre near the Manila International Airport in the Philippines capital. ISIS have claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack. Witnesses reported that masked terrorists with heavy guns began opening fire inside the complex.

Over 25 have been reported wounded.

The local reports were confirmed by the US State Department.

#Manila #Philippines – reports of explosions/gunfire at Resorts World Manila, near the Manila Intl Airport. Avoid area & monitor local news. — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) June 1, 2017

Thick smoke coming off from the top floor or Resorts World Manila. Gunshots were allegedly heard by people inside the casino area. pic.twitter.com/LeiTXdePCM — Dexter Cabalza (@dexcabalzaINQ) June 1, 2017

ISIS have recently conquered the southern Philippine city of Marawi on the island of Mindanao. Today’s attack in Manila is the first instance of an ISIS presence in Philippines outside of the Moro Muslim southern islands of the country.

Bumigay ang isang bahagi ng warehouse na nasusunog sa Atlanta St. Port Area Maynila. Nakataas pa rin sa ikaapat hanggang ikalimang alarma. pic.twitter.com/NUvVDFUGUi — James Agustin (@_jamesJA) June 1, 2017

Social media users have posted photos of injured people being taken out of the building.

BREAKING: Ilang tao, sugatan matapos magmadaling lumabas ng Resorts World Manila sa Pasay. Nakarinig kami ng 2 pang putok ng baril. @dzbb pic.twitter.com/MdB5Aj5iaC — James Agustin (@_jamesJA) June 1, 2017

MORE: Mga sugatan, nirespondehan agad ng medical team. Ayon sa kanila, tumalon lang sila para makalabas ng gusali.@dzbb pic.twitter.com/YMD6vx4T9w — James Agustin (@_jamesJA) June 1, 2017

May usok din na makikita mula sa gusali ng Resorts World Manila. @dzbb pic.twitter.com/FLBpdBptoG — James Agustin (@_jamesJA) June 1, 2017

May ilang tao na makikitang lumalabas mula sa Resorts World Manila sa Pasay. @dzbb pic.twitter.com/SQO9VjnqWL — James Agustin (@_jamesJA) June 1, 2017

Lalaking nanggaling sa loob ng Resorts World Manila: Nakarinig kami ng mga putok sa ikalawang palapag. May mga usok din. @dzbb pic.twitter.com/9wWufnmIxb — James Agustin (@_jamesJA) June 1, 2017