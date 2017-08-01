BREAKING: Imran Awan sold email contents of US Congress members to foreign actors (Video)

The Debbie Wasserman Schultz IT hacker scandal keeps growing, with no mainstream media covering any of this, except for Fox News.
Fox News’ Judge Napolitano revealed that Imran Awan may have been selling US secrets to foreign agents.
Here is what Napolitano told Stuart Varney…
He [Awan] was arrested for some financial crime. That’s the tip of the iceberg. The real crime against him was that he had contact, he had access to emails of every member of Congress and he sold what he found in there. What did he sell and to whom did he sell it. That’s what the FBI wants to know. This may be a very, very serious national security investigation.
Via The Gateway Pundit…
Three Pakistani brothers who managed the IT affairs for several Democratic government officials were relieved of their duties in February on suspicion that they accessed specific computer networks without permission, also known as hacking.
Imran Awan, who started working for Wasserman Schultz in 2005, received $164,600 in 2016, with close to $20,000 of that coming from Wasserman Schultz.
His brother Jamal, who started working as a staffer in 2014, was paid $157,350.12 in 2016. Abid, who started working in 2005, was paid $160,943 in 2016.
Imran’s wife, Hina Alvi, who was employed as a staffer since February 2007, was paid 168,300 in 2016. Rao Abbas was paid $85,049 in 2016.
Abid, Imran, and Jamal Awan were barred from computer networks at the House of Representatives in February.
Most of the House Members fired the Awans subsequently.
Only Debbie Wasserman Schultz kept Imran Awan on the pay roll up to the day he got arrest for bank fraud after trying to flee the country.
The rest of the family fled to Pakistan and brought with them tens of thousands of tax-payer money with them.
Democrats were willing or unwillingly compromised by the Awans and sensitive information leaked to foreign Enemies