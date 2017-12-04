BREAKING: Houthis confirm full control over Yemeni capital Sana’a

The death of former President and more recently, former Houthi ally, Ali Abdullah Saleh has seen the Houthis make rapid consolidations against soldiers loyal to the slain former leader.

With reports that many Saleh loyalists defected to the Houthi forces after Saleh infamously switched sides and argued for working with Saudi Arabia, it would appear that remaining Saleh loyalists have either been killed or otherwise neutralised by Houthi forces.

This effectively means that Yemen has two competing governments, one in Sana’a, the official capital. which is led by Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi and one in the former South Yemen capital of Aden led by the deposed President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

With Saudi Arabia reportedly preparing for the largest ever airstrikes against Sana’s, it would appear that the Aden government, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and what little is left of Saleh loyalists outside of central Sana’a, seek to continue a full scale war against what can now be called the Houthi government in Sana’a.

In this sense, when the Houthis say that there is no internal conflict in northern Yemen, they are largely correct insofar as political and most military forces loyal to Saleh are no longer a factor. The danger now is that the Houthis and the civilian populations of northern Yemen may be subjected to a large attack by aggressive Saudi forces who have already created the largest humanitarian disaster in of the 21st century.