BREAKING: Hillary Clinton’s Fusion GPS met with Russian lawyer before and after Trump Jr. meeting

Last week The Duran reported that the now infamous Don Jr. Trump Tower meeting with a “Russian lawyer” was a PR trap, set up by Fusion GPS with three of the eight officials who were present at the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower connected to Fusion GPS.

Remember that Fusion GPS was bought and paid for by the Hillary controlled DNC, all in an effort to smear Trump and undermine America’s democracy.

According to Mark Stewart, the General Counsel for the House Committee responding to Fusion GPS, at least three of the people at the meeting with Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Tower in June 2016 were Fusion GPS officials.

The eight people who attended the Trump Tower meeting on June 9, 2016:

— Donald Trump Jr.

— Jared Kushner (left early)

— Paul Manafort

— Natalia Veselnitskaya (Fusion GPS)

— Anatoli Samochornov (translator and Fusion GPS)

— Rinat Akhmetshin (lobbyist – Fusion GPS)

— Rob Goldstone

— Rep. of the Agalarov Family

Fox News reports today that Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya met with Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS, before and after she met with Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Tower in June.

The opposition research firm has faced renewed scrutiny after litigation revealed that the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s campaign paid for that research. Congressional Republicans have since questioned whether that politically financed research contributed to the FBI’s investigation of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – making Fusion’s 2016 contacts with Russian interests all the more relevant. ***** But hours before the Trump Tower meeting on June 9, 2016, Fusion co-founder and ex-Wall Street Journal reporter Glenn Simpson was with Veselnitskaya in a Manhattan federal courtroom, a confidential source told Fox News. Court records reviewed by Fox News, email correspondence and published reports corroborate the pair’s presence together. The source told Fox News they also were together after the Trump Tower meeting.

Photographic evidence emerged over the summer linking Natalia Veselnitskaya to the Obama Administration, with ties to former US Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul.

The Duran asked the question back in July, if this “Russian lawyer” narrative was just one big set up operation, to hold this against Donald Trump Jr., and ultimately US Presidency Trump?

Natalia Veselnitskaya was sitting with Obama’s Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul during a Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, 8 days after cold-contacting Trump Jr. in Trump Tower. Here is another shot from the June 14, 2016 Congressional hearing on Russia and the Ukraine

According to The Gateway Pundit, the man sitting next to Natalia Veselnitskaya looks like Emin Agalarov.