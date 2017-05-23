BREAKING: Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile outed as high-ranking Democrat calling police over Seth Rich investigation

Last week The Duran reported on new revelations that DNC Staffer Seth Rich passed on email documents to Wikileaks, and he may have paid the price for this leak with his life.

Of course if Seth Rich was indeed the source of the Wikileaks DNC document dump it would blow apart a year long fake news “Russia did it” narrative conjured up by the Clinton campaign to explain away her epic election failure…and now actually being investigated under a special counsel.

Jimmy Dore explored the twist in the Seth Rich murder case, and its ties to the DNC email leaks and Wikileaks, to conclude that without actually having the name of the high profile Democrat official now in panic mode over the Private Investigation into the murder, the entire story was a “nothing-burger” (8:10 minute mark).

That “nothing-burger” has just turned into a “something-burger”, and a big one at that, with the PI exposing the high ranking Democrat official as former DNC Chair Donna Brazile.

We await Jimmy Dore to follow up in light of the new BOMBSHELL evidence.

WND reports…

Former Democratic National Committee interim chairwoman Donna Brazile is the high-ranking DNC representative who allegedly called police and the family of murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich and demanded to know why a private investigator was “snooping” into Rich’s death, the private eye revealed to WND Monday. “The high-ranking DNC official that called the police after I inquired about Rich’s case was Donna Brazile,” veteran homicide detective Rod Wheeler told WND. “Why shouldn’t I reveal who it was?” Brazile, who was also a CNN contributor and a Hillary for America donor at the time, was caught providing Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton with questions that would later be asked of Clinton at a televised CNN town hall. In an interview with Fox News before the election, Brazile denied leaking the questions to Clinton. But in a March 17, 2017, column for Time magazine, she finally admitted doing so, saying it was a “mistake I will forever regret.” A spokesman for the Rich family has repeatedly criticized detective Wheeler, who was hired by Rich’s family in March to find the DNC staffer’s murderer, for not ruling out the possibility that Rich may have leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks. The Rich family recently sent Wheeler a “cease and desist” order to stop his investigation into the murder. Brazile resigned as a contributor from CNN on Oct. 14 after it was revealed in hacked e-mails from John Podesta’s account that she leaked the questions to Clinton’s campaign before CNN-sponsored events with the candidates.

WND reports that at first Wheeler refrained from revealing the identity of the DNC official who called Seth Rich’s family to inquire about the detective’s “snooping”…

–but he said he felt less compelled to stay quiet about Brazile’s identity after what he believed to be an unrelenting assassination of his character by the Rich family’s spokesman. The spokesman, Democratic political crisis consultant Brad Bauman, excoriated Wheeler for not eliminating the possibility that Rich leaked emails, accusing the veteran detective of fabricating his claims in a desperate attempt for media attention. “I don’t think at this point, given Detective Wheeler’s lack of credibility – that I am going to dignify any accusations that he makes with any sort of discussion, I’m sorry,” he told WND. He added that anyone who believes Rich may have leaked DNC e-mails “deserve(s) a place in hell.” While Wheeler has concluded – after months of extensive investigation – the idea that Rich was killed during a robbery is implausible, he maintains that his motivation to solve the case and find Rich’s murderer has nothing to do with politics. “I hope people understand this – I am not involved at all with the political side of any of this stuff – I am really not. My one focus is on finding a murderer,” he told WND. “That is my only focus. “Now if that murderer is a neighborhood knucklehead who had a gun and killed him that night, then that is who I want to capture,” he said. “Then the story ends for me when I find him. If that murderer is someone who worked with him on his job, then that is who I want to capture.”

Brazile called the possibility that Rich leaked DNC emails “shameful” with this tweet…

“Seth Rich was a hard worker and proud to be an American. This desire to scar Seth’s legacy to his country and party is shameful.”

Seth Rich was a hard worker and proud to be an American. This desire to scar Seth’s legacy to his country and party is shameful. https://t.co/2cw5GZOYXO — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) May 21, 2017

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh said Americans are determined to uncover the truth about Rich’s murder. Limbaugh said…