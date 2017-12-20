BREAKING: EU moves one step closer to launching sanctions against Poland

The European Commission has offered to the EU Council to trigger Article 7 of the EU Treaty which could pave the way for sanctions against Poland in order to “protect the rule of law.”

The European Union will now use economic pressure to force Poland to fall in line behind the EU’s globalist ideology, or else…

Open borders, mass immigration, no religion…These are the “European values” that Poland (and other Eastern European nations) are refusing to adopt.

For Poland’s heresy in resisting a complete and total white washing of their identity, the EU is paving the way for sanctions against a member state.

Poland has criticized the resolution, which implies the imposition of restrictions on Poland over its controversial reforms, as an instrument of political pressure.

Sputnik News reports that the European Parliament adopted a resolution that is set to launch a mechanism for the application of political and economic sanctions by the European Union against Poland for the country’s reforms that, according to the bloc, constitute a derogation from democracy and the rule of law.

Anti-Russia Poland may now join Russia in the growing EU sanctions list.

Who’s next in line for EU sanctions…Hungary, Czech Republic, Greece?

The FT reports that after almost two years of sparring with Poland over a judicial overhaul, the EU has paved the way for an unprecedented collective rebuke over authoritarianism against one of the bloc’s biggest member states.