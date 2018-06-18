Breaking down bombshell IG report and big time corruption at FBI (Video)

On Thursday, Inspector General Michael Horowitz released the much anticipated review on FBI and Department of Justice actions during the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Horowitz’s IG report found rampant institutionalized corruption and bias at the FBI and DOJ, with far left operatives influencing policy throughout the upper the two government institutions.

Inspector General Horowitz referred five FBI employees for investigation as more damning anti-Trump text messages were released to the public via the report.

The five FBI employees operating to sabotage Trump’s presidency remain anonymous for the time being.

At the head of all this corruption was FBI Director James Comey and Obama’s AG Loretta Lynch.

The IG report also revealed that FBI agents regularly received “improper” gifts from reporters in exchange for leaks.

According to the Inspector General, FBI employees were receiving “tickets to sporting events, golfing outings, drinks and meals, and admittance to nonpublic social events,” from reporters in exchange for unauthorized leaks.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris, analyze the IG report, explain its implications, and outline who are the winners and losers going forward, as US Deep State corruptions continues to be exposed at a stunning rate. Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Fox News reports…

Numerous FBI employees accepted inappropriate gifts from reporters and routinely spoke to media outlets without authorization during the Hillary Clinton email probe, the Justice Department’s watchdog revealed in Thursday’s long-awaited accountability report. The shocking revelation came just a week after the former security director for the Senate Intelligence Committee — who was in charge of maintaining all classified information from the Executive Office to the panel — was indicted for allegedly giving false statements to FBI agents looking into possible leaks to reporters. “We identified instances where FBI employees improperly received benefits from reporters, including tickets to sporting events, golfing outings, drinks and meals, and admittance to nonpublic social events,” reads the report by the inspector general, Michael Horowitz. Remarkably, at least two unauthorized phone calls to reporters came from an “unattributed FBI HQ phone number,” the IG report says — suggesting that some employees at the bureau were brazenly leaking information from phones in the agency’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We have profound concerns about the volume and extent of unauthorized media contacts by FBI personnel that we have uncovered during our review,” the IG continued. “These leaks highlight the need to change what appears to be a cultural attitude among many in the organization.”

