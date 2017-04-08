BREAKING: Donald Trump writes letter to Congress saying US will take additional action in Syria

Donald Trump has written a letter to the US Congress justifying his actions in Syria.

In the letter Trump said,

“The United States will take additional action, as necessary and appropriate, to further its national interests”.

It should have said, to further the interests of the deep state, military-industrial complex, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. But this is just the most glaring of the many errors in an letter that repeats the fake news stories about the chemical weapons incident in Iblib Governorate.

The letter would appear to indicate that Donald Trump is prepared to escalate the conflict further.

The text of the full letter is available below.