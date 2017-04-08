Latest, News

BREAKING: Donald Trump writes letter to Congress saying US will take additional action in Syria

Adam Garrie 99
Donald Trump promises 'additional action' in Syria.
US Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R) applaud as US President Donald J. Trump (C) arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo - RTS10VFR

Donald Trump has written a letter to the US Congress justifying his actions in Syria.

In the letter Trump said,

“The United States will take additional action, as necessary and appropriate, to further its national interests”.

It should have said, to further the interests of the deep state, military-industrial complex, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. But this is just the most glaring of the many errors in an letter that repeats the fake news stories about the chemical weapons incident in Iblib Governorate.

The letter would appear to indicate that Donald Trump is prepared to escalate the conflict further.

The text of the full letter is available below.

white hosue letter

Previous Article
Adam Garrie
Managing Editor atThe Duran

Follow Adam on:FacebookTwitter