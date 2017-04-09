BREAKING: Christians slaughtered in Egyptian terrorist attacks

A group linked to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood has claimed responsibility.

Terrorists have killed 21 people and injured 50 at the St. George Coptic church in Tanta, Lower Egypt.

The attack came as Christians celebrated Palm Sunday liturgy, the Sunday prior to Easter, when Jesus Christ entered Jerusalem.

An obscure Salifist group called Liwa al-Thawra have claimed responsibility for the attack. The group is linked to the illegal Muslim Brotherhood, an extremist sectarian Sunni party banned in Egypt, Syria, Algeria and elsewhere.

#BREAKING: Death toll rises to 21 in Church bombing, north of #Cairo, Egypt — Health Ministry official. pic.twitter.com/tdWGFkWDCW — Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) April 9, 2017

A second terrorist attack has been reported at a police station, also in Tanta.

This has all the hallmarks of a calculated set of attacks designed to frighten and intimidate Christians on a holy day and restrict the ability of secular Egyptian law enforcement to react to the attack.

Today’s events bear a frightening resemblance to extremist attacks on Christians which became commonplace during the brief rule of Egypt by Muslim Brotherhood President Mohamed Morsi between 2012 and 2013.

After Barack Obama withdrew support for Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, terrorists became emboldened in a campaign of slaughter against Christians.

Today’s attack comes two days after America’s bombing of the secular Syrian Arab Republic.

As many feared, Christians throughout the Middle East will be among the first to suffer in the aftermath of America’s attack on a secular, multi-faith Arab state which has emboldened Salafist terrorists throughout the region.