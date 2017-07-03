BREAKING: Ceasefire commences in southern Syria

The ceasefire follows on from the spirit of the Astana Memorandum.

The Syrian government has announced a ceasefire covering the southern Syrian Governorates of Daraa, Quneitra and As-Suwyda. Al-Qaeda remnants remain in each of these areas but have recently been incurring heavy loses at the hands of the Syrian Arab Army.

The ceasefire will cover the region of the Golan Heights in Quneitra Governorate that has been subject to sustained Israeli aggression over the last fortnight.

Syria has promised “an appropriate response” to any terrorist groups who disturb the ceasefire which is designed to promote reconciliation and peace among the civilian populations who have been tormented by the presence of violent al-Qaeda terrorists.

This ceasefire appears to be in line with the spirit of the Astana Memorandum which establishes zones of de-escalation throughout Syria.

As with the areas covered explicitly by the Astana Memorandum, terrorists who refuse to comply will be dealt with using force if necessary.