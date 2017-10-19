BREAKING: Catalonia threatens to enact independence as Spain threatens direct control

Early this morning, Catalonia’s President Carles Puigdemont stated that unless Spain makes a commitment to engage in further dialogue on de-escalating ongoing tensions stemming from the Catalan independence referendum from the 1st of October, he will enact a full and immediately effective declaration of independence.

Puigdemont said,

“If the government continues to impede dialogue and continues with the repression, the Catalan parliament could proceed, if it is considered opportune, to vote on a formal declaration of independence”.

This comes as Spain issued an ultimatum, stating that Catalonia must clarify its position on independence by Thursday morning with a ‘yes or no’ answer. Last week, Carles Puigdemont and the Catalan parliament passed a declaration of independence, but delayed its ascension, making it effectively, a declaration of intent.

The next day, Mariano Rajoy, the Spanish leader, stated that Spain will not engage in any dialogue regarding the independence issue. Spain later threatened to invoke the infamous Article 155 of the Spanish constitution and abolish Catalonia’s autonomous status.

While Carles Puigdemont’s has reaffirmed that for the moment, Catalonia’s independence declaration is still suspended, Spain has already made moves to being the process in sipping Catalonia of autonomy. This could have the effect of Puigdemont enacting measures to achieve independence in the near future.

Unless a literally last minute compromise can be reached, the crisis may deepen within the coming hours.

