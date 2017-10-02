in Latest, News

BREAKING: Catalan government claims 90% of voters have decided to leave Spain

Catalan officials appear to seek full independence even sooner than many expected.

The official Twitter of the Catalan Government has stated that 90% of voters have chosen to leave Spain and form a Catalan Republic. According to reports, Catalan officials have stated that 2.2 million people voted in the referendum.

After a day of voting that saw nearly 900 people injured by Spanish police, some seriously, voters in Catalonia have appeared to defy Madrid and vote in overwhelming numbers for independence.

Earlier, Wikileaks founder and anti-war activist, Julian Assange called for the EU to suspend Spain’s membership due to concerns over police brutality against unarmed voters and demonstrators in the streets of Catalan cities, including the capital, Barcelona.

