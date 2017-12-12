BREAKING: 2 Palestinians killed in Israeli drone strike on Gaza

The death toll among Palestinians in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s controversial Jerusalem/al-Quds declaration continues to rise.

Two Palestinians have just been killed during Israeli drone strikes on Gaza. This has raised fears of a new all out war on Gaza. In recent years there have been three Israeli lead wars on Gaza, in 2008/9, 2012, and 2014, respectively.

According to the United Nations, 2,251 Palestinians were killed in the most recent Gaza war.

As the death toll in Palestine continues to rise, Nikki Haley, the US Ambassador to the UN, has dismissed the concerns of traditional US allies, including Turkey, over the bloodshed. She stated,

“When the president made this comment (recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital) on Wednesday, everybody said the sky was going to fall. So Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, the sky’s still up there. It hasn’t fallen”.

Her remarks have been widely criticised as callous and undiplomatic.

Tomorrow, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation will meet in Turkey to determine how to address the new phase in the Israel-Palestine conflict which has been ignited in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s controversial decision.