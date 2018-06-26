in Latest, Video

Boris Johnson looks like a fool as England shines at World Cup in Russia (Video)

Boris Johnson ridiculed by Stan Collymore amid England World Cup victory over Panama.

The English squad is much better off without the likes of Boris Johnson hanging around at their World Cup matches.

Boris the buffoon, and his elitist companions were about force the English side to boycott the Russian 2018 World Cup over a ridiculous poisoning hoax that they tried, but unsuccessfully, pin on Russia.

England is playing some great football, and it would have been such a shame if Boris had succeeded in his reckless “Russia Did It” boycott. Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Via RT

Ex-England striker Stan Collymore has ridiculed UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson after the Three Lions ran riot against Panama in their World Cup Group G encounter in Nizhny Novgorod.

Johnson was a leading voice in criticizing Russia ahead of the tournament in the wake of the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, which the UK blamed firmly on Russia while rejecting Moscow’s calls for a fully transparent investigation.

The scandal led to the UK preventing senor officials and dignitaries from attending the World Cup in Russia – although as England took a 6-0 lead against Panama in their match on Sunday, RT special guest host Collymore mockingly tweeted that he was “gutted” Johnson wasn’t in Russia.

England struck five goals in a rampant first-half against Panama, including a double from the penalty spot by Harry Kane – racking up the highest number of goals ever scored by the Three Lions in a World Cup finals match.

Kane added a somewhat lucky sixth – and a hat-trick for him – when the ball deflected off his heel and looped into the Panama net on 62  minutes.

RT op-ed contributor Neil Clark also took the time to question the calls from certain quarters for England to boycott the tournament in Russia.

Boris JohnsonboycottEnglandfootballpoisoning hoaxRussiaRussia 2018Stan CollymoreUK

