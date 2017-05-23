BOMBSHELL: Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich calls Seth Rich murder an “assassination.” Email leak “not Russians”

The Seth Rich noose is beginning to tighten around the necks of the DNC, and if the truth does manage to see the light of day then the entire Russiagate fake news will have been blown apart, along with a scandal the likes of which we have never seen before in US politics.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich weighed in on the Seth Rich case, appearing on “Fox & Friends” Sunday and called Rich’s murder an “assassination”:

We have this very strange story now of this young man who worked for the Democratic National Committee, who apparently was assassinated at 4 in the morning, having given WikiLeaks something like 53,000 emails and 17,000 attachments. Nobody’s investigating that, and what does that tell you about what’s going on? Because it turns out, it wasn’t the Russians. It was this young guy who, I suspect, was disgusted by the corruption of the Democratic National Committee. He’s been killed, and apparently nothing serious has been done to investigative his murder.

WND reported Monday, a manager of the Washington, D.C., bar where Rich was last spotted hours before he was shot and killed said D.C. police officers never interviewed the bar’s staff or requested any evidence from the bar, including the bar’s surveillance video from that night, as part of an investigation into Rich’s murder.

Just as a reminder, Julian Assange had also strongly hinted that it was indeed Seth Rich who was the source of the DNC leaks given to Wikileaks, during an August 2016 interview on the Dutch television program Nieuwsuur.

