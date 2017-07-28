BOMBSHELL: Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s IT specialist subscribed to pedophile-centric YouTube Channels

In what will surely fuel the PizzaGate flames a bit more, The Gateway Pundit is reporting that Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s “golden boy” IT hacker, Imran Awan (who was paid millions of US taxpayer money to essentially blackmail members of Congress) subscribed to pedophile-centric YouTube Channels.

ibankcoin.com reports:

YouTuber Tracy Beanz has discovered that the Pakistani DNC IT Staffer arrested Monday night for bank fraud while attempting to flee the country was a fan of several pedo-centric YouTube channels – including one featured on Comedy Central’s Tosh.0 program. Imran Awan, the long-time employee and friend of Debbie Wasserman Schultz – currently under investigation by the FBI and DC Capitol Police for a variety of alleged crimes unrelated to his Monday arrest (and whose lawyer oddly mentioned ‘pizzagate‘ in a post-arrest statement), subscribed to YouTube channel “Seven Super Girls” – which has over 12 billion views, and features children performing in sexualized ‘bits.’ Some of the sites Awan is subscribed to also fit the description of #Elsagate, which is a growing number of child-oriented fetish websites disguised as innocent children’s videos.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

With each passing day, we learn more and more about of the dark and murky past of Pakistan IT staffer Imran Awan. The former employee of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz is not only being accused of stealing hardware from ranking Democrats and sending sensitive intel to foreign groups like the Muslim Brotherhood, but now it appears Imran Awan may have been interested in watching Pedophile-centric YouTube videos.

The Free Thought Project adds…

“At first glance, the Seven Super Girls YouTube homepage, arguably, looks like one’s favorite porn site. Each under-18 girl has her own subchannel. To the unwitting, however, the site may look like girls dressed like girls, engaging in activities which girls enjoy — going to camp, hanging with friends by the pool, and playing dress up. But to a pedophile, the site is a smorgasbord of smut, carefully crafted to serve as eye candy for adults and teenagers to indulge in their child-sex fantasies. After we clicked on the entire list of videos and selected to sort by most popular, it became clear to us at The Free Thought Project, the videos are in no way innocent.

Retired US Army Reserve Lt. Colonel Tony Shaffer went on Tucker Carlson Tonight, hosted by Laura Ingraham to weigh in on the unfolding scandal surrounding Wasserman Schultz and the Awan family.

Tony Shaffer said to Ingraham…