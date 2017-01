Trump's muslim ban was made possible by the Obama administration and the media won't tell you this fact.

Point 1: Donald Trump’s recent “extreme vetting” immigration policy from seven Muslim countries was a policy laid out by the Obama Administration, just never fully enforced.

Point 2: Where was the outrage from all the Soros’ backed protestors at various airports when Obama was illegally bombing the seven muslim countries that are now listed in the immigration vetting process.

Jimmy Dore highlights the “bombing good, banning ban” hypocrisy of all the liberal left protestors.