‘Bloody Gina’ confirmed as head of CIA in Senate vote

Haspel earned quite the reputation for her involvement in CIA blacksite torture programs

Gina Haspel, AKA ‘Bloody Gina’ has been confirmed in a Senate vote, receiving bipartisan backing, with votes from both Republicans and Democrats.


Haspel earned quite the reputation for her involvement in CIA blacksite torture programs during the Bush era.

Although questioned for her involvement in these programs, they have not prevented her from being nominated and confirmed to the position as the head of the Central Intelligence Agency.

