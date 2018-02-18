“Blaming Russia” will provide necessary off ramp for America’s year long madness

From collusion to obstruction, to the latest talking point (which will provide a final off-ramp for Democrats, Republicans, Trump, the FBI, and the Deep State)…“Russia sowing discord in America’s democracy.”

How will the Trump White House reconcile with the Deep State? How will Democrats reconcile with Republicans? How will the FBI reconcile with Trump? How will Fox New reconcile with MSNBC? How will Mueller’s very embarrassing and wasteful investigation gain legitimacy?

The answer was provided Friday afternoon during a press conference where Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the Mueller indictment of 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The entire indictment is as stupid as can be.

Thirteen Russian guys out of St. Petersburg posted mean stuff about Hillary Clinton on Facebook and this has been hailed as solid proof that Russia meddled in the US political process.

13 guys and 3 entities equates to all of “Russia.”

“Russia meddles everywhere” and “Russia sows discord”, are now the new talking points all over the US mainstream media.

Russia bad, America’s democracy pure, and it’s time for all Americans to unite and fight the real enemy…RUSSIA.

And of course all the media “experts” that have zero knowledge of anything related to Russia, somehow know for certain that these 13 guys and 3 entities are connected to Putin…because everyone in Russia “doing naughty things” is connected to Putin. Keep in mind that Rosenstein never once said entities indicted have any connection to the Russian state.

Let’s not forget that the all-star election meddler on the planet is the United States, by a wide margin.

The way the entire Mueller debacle and Deep State corruption (exposed for all the world to see), will be washed away and conveniently forgotten, will be by blaming it all on Russia, and all on Putin.

Fox News has already started with the “Russians sow discord” talking point.

MSNBC, CNN, and all mainstream media got the same memo, and will soon join with Fox News to scapegoat the last year and half of lies onto Russia.

Rosenstein paved the way for the final act, in what has been a tragic comedy…blame Russia.