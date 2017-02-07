Latest, News

Bill O’Reilly refuses to apologize for insulting Vladimir Putin

Sergey Gladysh
The host of the political commentary program The O'Reilly Factor on the Fox News Channel has refused to apologize for calling Russian President Vladimir Putin 'a killer'.

“Apparently, the Putin administration in Moscow [is] demanding that I — your humble correspondent — apologize for saying ‘Old Vlad’ is a killer,” O’Reilly said on his Fox show. “So I’m working on that apology, but it might take a little time. Might want to check in with me around 2023.”

On Monday, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov had called O’Reilly remarks about Putin, which he made during the weekend interview with Donald Trump, “insulting” and “unacceptable,”  adding that the Kremlin expects an apology “from such a respected TV company.”

Below is a transcript from the part of the interview which sparked outrage in Moscow:

O’Reilly:  Do you respect Putin?

Trump: I do respect him. But…

O’Reilly:  Do you? Why?

Trump: Well, I respect a lot of people, but that doesn’t mean I’ll get along with them. He is the leader of his country. I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not. Will I get along with him? I have no idea.

O’Reilly: But he’s a killer though. Putin’s a killer.

Trump: There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country is so innocent? You think our country is so innocent?

O’Reilly: I don’t know of any government leaders that are killers in America

Trump: Well…take a look at what we’ve done too. Made a lot of mistakes. A lot of mistakes. A lot of people were killed.

