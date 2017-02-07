Bill O’Reilly refuses to apologize for insulting Vladimir Putin

The host of the political commentary program The O'Reilly Factor on the Fox News Channel has refused to apologize for calling Russian President Vladimir Putin 'a killer'.

“Apparently, the Putin administration in Moscow [is] demanding that I — your humble correspondent — apologize for saying ‘Old Vlad’ is a killer,” O’Reilly said on his Fox show. “So I’m working on that apology, but it might take a little time. Might want to check in with me around 2023.”

On Monday, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov had called O’Reilly remarks about Putin, which he made during the weekend interview with Donald Trump, “insulting” and “unacceptable,” adding that the Kremlin expects an apology “from such a respected TV company.”

Below is a transcript from the part of the interview which sparked outrage in Moscow: