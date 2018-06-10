Bill Maher wants economic collapse for America so that Trump loses in 2020 (Video)

Bill Maher: “Bring on the recession.”

Comedian and neo-liberal Trump hater Bill Maher wants economic collapse for America in order to “get rid of Trump.”

According to Zerohedge the HBO host who makes $6 million/year on top of his estimated $100 million net worth, made some brash and arrogant comments on his show about the US economy and those Americans who would suffer from a crash…

“This economy is going pretty well,” Maher said (total jobless claims remain the lowest they’ve been in 44 years, for example) before telling political commentator Shermichael Singleton “I feel like the bottom has to fall out at some point. And by the way, I’m hoping for it . Because I think one you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy.So please, bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people, but it’s either root for a recession or you lose your democracy.”

Maher proved once again that Hollywood liberal clowns are completely out of touch with the plight of the average citizen. Tell us what you think of Bill Maher’s remarks highlighted in the video below.

Maher, a multi-millionaire, would hardly be affected if the economy crashed, unlike millions of low and medium income Americans whose lives would be immeasurably worse if the HBO host’s dreams come true. or example, Maher could continue to attend Dominus – an elite $75,000 / year members-only sex club that requires a “blood oath” to join.

Bill Maher said last night: “I hope for a recession to get rid of Trump. Sorry if that hurts people” The left would like to America fail just so they can blame Trump for the suffering — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 9, 2018

“I feel like the bottom has to fall out [of the economy] at some point, and by the way, I’m hoping for it." "I think one way you get rid of Trump is by crashing the economy. So please, bring on the recession.” #ApexOfLiberalSanity https://t.co/h9rSaHCkdS — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 9, 2018

Anthony Bourdain on New Atheist Bill Maher.https://t.co/mwhCejofPf pic.twitter.com/bOHXpiGJbe — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) June 8, 2018

