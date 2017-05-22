Bill Maher bets 100 rubles Trump will be gone before end of 2017 (Video)

Call it liberal left wishful thinking, or just another jab at the imaginary Trump – Russia connection.

HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher believes the Trump Presidency will be over before 2017 is.

During an interview with Former Special Assistant to President Trump, Boris Epshteyn, Maher made a “gentleman’s bet” of 100 rubles with Epshteyn that the current PORTUS “will be out by Christmas.”

Maher proclaimed…

“It looks like he’s trying to get impeached.”

Epshteyn countered…

“I believe he’ll be in office for eight years.”

Zerohedge adds…