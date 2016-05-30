Bill Clinton, Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, and Holidays at “Orgy Island”

Just as Hillary’s campaign is imploding due to her inability to keep her story straight on her email scandal, prompting even liberal channels like MSNBC to call Hillary a liar, news is starting to filter to the public that hubby US ex-President Bill was not only fooling around with White House interns, but has been involved in a “boys gone wild” sexcapade with billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The bromance has taken Bill Clinton from orgy plane trips aboard the “Lollita Express”, to the lavish private party island dubbed “Orgy Island”.

Here is what The Daily Mail wrote about one woman’s experience on Orgy Island:

‘I remember asking Jeffrey what’s Bill Clinton doing here kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said well he owes me a favor,’ one unidentified woman said in the lawsuit, which was filed in Palm Beach Circuit Court. The woman went on to say how orgies were a regular occurrence and she recalled two young girls from New York who were always seen around the five-house compound but their personal backstories were never revealed.

According to The Daily Mail, one woman on the island was an actual sex slave:

The woman was allegedly forced to have sex with “politicians, businessmen, royalty, [and] academics” at the retreat and was just one of “more than 40 women” that have come forth with claims against Epstein, showing the vast scale of the man’s dark operations, which aren’t limited only to ‘Orgy Island.’ Moreover Epstein was invited to Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in 2010, amongst 400 other guests, demonstrating his close friendship with the Clinton family.

Intellihub describes Orgy Island as straight out of the film Eyes Wide Shut, with Jeffery Epstein acting as ring leader for a global elite that took sexual deviancy to new levels.

Owned by Jeffery Epstein, a wealthy American financier and convicted sex offender, Little St. James Island appears to be somewhat of a gathering place and is a well desired hangout among key figureheads, actors and royalty to the likes of former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey and even Prince Andrew. However, the people attending the lavish residence are likely do not go there to discuss “cutting edge scientific and medical research” as the Epstein VI Foundation would like you to believe, but rather go there to experience full-on sexual encounters with underage girls as young as fourteen. That’s right, just like a scene out of the Hollywood blockbuster film Eyes Wide Shut, starring Tom Cruise, from wild parties to prostitution, orgies and even underage sex, Little St. James reportedly has it all and is seemingly a gathering point frequented by prominent jet-setters, and it is all being exposed. The cat is out of the bag so to speak. Back in 2005 police conducted an 11-month-long undercover investigation on Jeffery Epstein and his estate after the mother of a 14-year-old girl went to police after suspecting her daughter was paid $300 for at least one sexual act on the island in which she was ordered to strip, leaving on just her panties while giving Epstein a massage. Although police found tons of photos of young women on the island and even interviewed eyewitnesses, Epstein was hit with a mere slap on the wrist after “pleading to a single charge of prostitution.” Epstein later served 13-months of his 18-month service in jail. In 2008 Epstein was hit again, this time with a $50 million civil suit after another victim, a woman, made a filing in a federal court claiming that she was “recruited” by Epstein to give him a “massage” but was essentially forced into having sexual intercourse with him for $200, which was payable upon completion. Additionally it is important to point out that Bill Clinton has been mentioned by the press often over the years — and not just for his controversial relationship with Monica Lewinsky, but rather his friendship with Jeffery Epstein. In fact, flight records indicate that ol’ Billy-boy would frequent the island paradise around the 2002 and 2005 era, while Hillary, Bill’s wife, was a Senator in New York.

Via:

intellihub.com/elites-orgy-island-exposed/

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2584309/Bill-Clinton-identified-lawsuit-against-former-friend-pedophile-Jeffrey-Epstein-regular-orgies-Caribbean-compound-former-president-visited-multiple-times.html