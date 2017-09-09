Bernie Sanders blasts Hillary Clinton’s accusation that he cost her the election (Video)

Lat week Hillary Clinton pinned the blame of her pathetic election defeat to Donald Trump not only on Russia, Comey, sexism, Fox News, Macedonians, etc…but also on Bernie Sanders.

The excerpt from the Hill highlights Hillary’s logic in blaming progressive Sanders…

“That’s what it was like in policy debates with Bernie. We would promise a bold infrastructure investment plan or an ambitious new apprenticeship program for young people, and then Bernie would announce basically the same thing, but bigger. On issue after issue, it was like he kept promising four-minute abs, or even no-minutes abs. Magic abs!”

The Gateway Pundit reports…

Failed Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders fired back at Hillary Clinton’s comments regarding Sanders in her upcoming book detailing her election loss. Sanders speculated whether anyone actually believed any of her ridiculous stories. While on “All In with Chris Hayes” on MSNBC, Sen. Sanders responded to an excerpt from Clinton’s book wherein her policy adviser Jake Sullivan called Sanders’ policy ideas reminiscent of a scene from “Something About Mary” wherein a hitchhiker comes up with a plan to make 7-minute abs to top 8-minute abs.

Sanders noted that his proposal of a $15 minimum wage, $1 trillion infrastructure overhaul program, “tuition free college” and “Medicare for all” are now all mainstream political ideas he promoted…not HRC.