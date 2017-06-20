Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren call for more violence against conservatives (Video)

One week has passed since a Bernie Sanders staffer went on a shooting rampage at the GOP congressional baseball practice field in Alexandria, Virginia.

Bernie appeared outraged by the act of violence.

Fast forward one week later, and the progressive left is back at it, encouraging followers to “fight back” by any means necessary. It is all part of the revolution, the “resistance”.

Socialists love violent revolutions. It is the romantic part of socialism, until the reality part hits. Look no further than Venezuela.

Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) returned to their radicalization of American society during a Facebook Live event on Monday, answering questions about Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

NTK reports…

During the question-and-answer portion of the program, Sanders told a person that “we’ve got to stand up and fight back. We have got to be involved in the political process in a way that we have never been before, because what is happening in Washington right now is unprecedented.” “So you have got to, Mary, act in an unprecedented way, think big, get involved in every way that you can,” Sanders concluded. “So, Mary, stand up and fight back in every way that you can.” Sanders also called Republicans “cowardly” for not wanting to debate their Obamacare replacement bill in the light of day, and accused Republicans of being responsible for thousands of American deaths if the bill is passed.

Elizabeth Warren took things one step further, telling Sanders she thinks Republicans will not pay any price politically “for the harm they inflicted upon millions of people across this country. It’s cynical.”

It was Warren’s dare to those listening, to take justice into their own hands.