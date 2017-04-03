BBC pushes story that Vladimir Putin was behind St. Petersburg metro attack [Video]

It didn’t take long for a western propaganda network to insinuate that Russian President Putin was behind the metro attack in St. Petersburg.
Disgusting fake news, courtesy of the BBC (Video and Tweet below)…
@stacyherbert This > pic.twitter.com/3L409YmO53
— liarpoliticians (@liarpoliticians) April 3, 2017
This contrasts stridently with the cynical and downright insulting attitude displayed by state-owned British broadcaster BBC, when they implied that the attack was somehow a useful diversion from Russian domestic issues, which of course the BBC exaggerated the scope of.
Had RT said something similar about an attack in Britain or the US, one could easily predict the outcry from western mainstream media.
The fact remains that the political implications of this tragedy indicate a vindication of Donald Trump’s statements that it would be a positive thing for the US to cooperate with Russia in a fight against a common enemy.