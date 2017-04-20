Bashar al-Assad calls the Idlib chemical weapons attack a ‘false flag’

The Syrian President offered two suggestions for what likely happened in Idlib on the 4th of April.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has specifically challenged the US narrative about the alleged chemical attack on the 4th of April in Idlib Governorate. According to Assad, the incident was either a Syrian bombing of terrorist held locations which may or may not have included a chemical weapons depot, as early Russian reports suggested or alternatively, there was simply no chemical attack at all.

A third possibility that the Syrian President did not account for is a combination of the aforementioned scenarios wherein a terrorist organisation’s chemical weapons depot was hit by Syrian forces, but that the videos of victims and statistics about the quantity of victims and the nature of their injuries, was inauthentic and fabricated.

Assad described the possible scenarios in the following way,

“First of all, we don’t know if the site that we attacked that day half an hour before noon, about 11:30, was a chemical warehouse or depot or anything like this. And their story said that the attack happened at 6, 6:30 in the morning. We didn’t launch any attack at that time. So, you have two possibilities: the first one is that there was an attack at lunch time or at about 11:30. The other possibility that we believe in is that it was a false flag, there was no attack”.

The first scenario is indeed similar to a US attack on ISIS positions in Deir ez-Zor, just over a week after the alleged incident in Idlib. America refuses to acknowledge the information provided by the Syrian government saying that hundreds were killed when US air attacks hit a an ISIS chemical weapons depot.

However, there is an increasingly compelling amount of circumstantial evidence which now suggests that the entire narrative upon which the US based its attack on Syria, was a ‘fake incident’.

President Assad explained,

“We believe it was a false flag for one reason and a simple reason: if there was gas leakage or attack, and you’re talking about 60 dead in that city, how could the city continue its life normally? They didn’t evacuate the city. No-one left the city, life continued as normal, and this is mass destruction. The other day, they attacked Sha’irat where they said there was the gas depots, and they attacked all the depots, and there was no gas coming out of that airport. No-one of our army officers or military staff, was affected by any gas”.

He continued,

“Even if you look at the pictures, you can see that the rescuers — presumable rescuers — were rescuing people without masks, without gloves, and they were moving freely. How? This is against all the specifications of the sarin gas that they talked about. You can fake this image, it’s very easy. So, you cannot just base your judgement on images and videos, especially made by al-Qaeda”.

Assad went on to explain that contrary to what has been reported in the western mainstream media, Syria has in fact asked for a full independent investigation of the alleged attack in Idlib. He further stated that the US has blocked investigation parties from reaching the alleged site.

He explained,

“We formally sent a letter to the United Nations, we asked them in that letter to send a delegation in order to investigate what happened in Khan Shaykhun (in Idlib Governorate). Of course till this moment they didn’t send, because the West and the United States blocked any delegation from coming, because if they come, they will find that all their narratives about what happened in Khan Shaykhun and then the attack on Sha’irat airport was a false flag, was a lie”.

With reports from Russia corroborating that no one in the region of the attack has come forward to ask for medicine or antidotes for sarin gas exposure, it is looking increasingly likely that the false flag was a false incident in toto.