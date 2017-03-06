OBAMA’S COUP: Mark Levin, “Evidence is overwhelming. Obama’s statement is pathetic. This is police state tactics”

Mark Levin blasts the truth on Obama Administration spying on Trump campaign.

“The Great One” Mark Levin (American lawyer, author, and the host of syndicated radio show The Mark Levin Show), lays out the entire case against former President Obama’s unprecedented wiretap of then Presidential candidate Donald Trump.

In an exclusive interview on Fox and Friends Levin discusses POTUS Trump’s wiretapping claims, and provides all the evidence and timeline you need to draw the conclusion that Obama had initiated a US intelligence agency coup against President Trump.

Levin: “This is spying”

First Fisa request was “denied by the court.

Second Fisa request “drawn more narrowly”…”was granted in October after evidence was presented of a server possibly related to the Trump campaign and its alleged links to two banks.”

Levin: “Are you telling me Barack Obama didn’t know it was monitoring by six agencies.”

Levin: “Media confused about its own reporting.”

Levin: NYT…in the final days of Obama Administration, “some White House officials scrambled to spread information about Russian efforts to undermine the Presidential election, and about possible contacts between associates of President-elect Trump and Russians, across the government.”

The issue is not if Obama spied on Trump, but how much he spied.

Levin: “THESE ARE POLICE STATE TACTICS!”

Obama gets daily intelligence briefings. How much you wanna bet Obama knew everything?

Levin: Donald Trump is the victim. His staff is the victim. His surrogates are the victims.

Levin: “BARACK OBAMA’S STATEMENT IS PATHETIC!”

Release the Fisa warrants. Let’s see what Obama was doing.

Chuck Schumer and Democrats are participating in all this spying.

Obama is more involved than her says.

Levin: “James Rosen, the AP”…the Obama Administration did more investigation on reporters than anyone in history.

The swamp won, because Jeff Sessions recused himself and the Democrats have seized control of the investigation.

Levin: Trump Administration “needs to respond.”

