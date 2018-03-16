in Latest, News, Video

Barack Obama supported CIA torture that has now promoted “Bloody Gina” to CIA director (Video)

Obama’s CIA Torturer Has Now Become CIA Director.

246 Views

Former US President Barack Obama supported the CIA torture program that helped make POTUS Trump’s Gina Haspel CIA Director appointment possible.

Trump is not draining the swamp, he is deepening it.

Click here for the best news on Russia >>

Jimmy Dore explains…

The Duran
EUR
Buy us a coffee! ☕
Every Dollar, Pound and Euro you send us helps our publication stay active, reach more people and to continue to shed light on the social-political issues of our time.

Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media?

As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light.

Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.

What do you think?

4 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 4

Upvotes: 4

Upvotes percentage: 100.000000%

Downvotes: 0

Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%

Barack ObamaCIAGina Haspel

Leave a Reply

Loading…

Rand Paul: Americans have been increasingly clear that they are tired of constant war

Mariya Zakharova lays out the correct way to deal with assassination [VIDEO]