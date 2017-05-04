Barack Obama officially endorses globalist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron (Video)

Globalist, neo-liberals stick together.

The good news…the last two candidates/causes Obama came out to officially endorse, Brexit and Hillary, both suffered stunning loses.

Can we hope for three in a row? Let’s hope.

Either way, the former POTUS said in a video statement that Emmanuel Macron has “stood up for liberal values” and that is why “I [Obama] am supporting Emmanuel Macron to lead you forward.”

Zerohedge reports…

On April 20, just days before the first round of the French election, former president Obama caused a diplomatic stir when Reuters reported that he had spoken on the phone with French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron – the market-friendly candidate preferred by Europe’s establishment. Quick to avoid the perception of yet another foreign interference (who can forget Obama’s strong condemnation of the Brexit campaign last summer), in a statement from Kevin Lewis, spokesperson to President Barack Obama, he said that “an endorsement was not the purpose of the call, as President Obama is not making any formal endorsement in advance of the run-off election on Sunday.” Meanwhile, Macron said Obama simply wanted to exchange views about the French presidential campaign and that the ex-president had stressed how important the relationship between the two countries was. Macron’s party “En Marche!” said in a statement that “Emmanuel Macron warmly thanked Barack Obama for his friendly call.” Two weeks later, Obama no longer had any qualms about the optics of interfering in the French election, and moments ago, in a video clip released on Emanual Macron’s official twitter feed, Obama officially endorsed the former Rothschild banker Emmanuel Macron.

More words from Barry, as seen in the video above, now being promoted by the Macron campaign all over the web and social media…