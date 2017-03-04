Barack Obama is turning his DC mansion into a command center to impeach President Donald Trump

Obama's goal is to oust Trump from the presidency either by forcing his resignation or through his impeachment.

The former POTUS, and current “organizer and chief”, against Donald Trump is filling up his DC mansion with the attack team that he hopes will take down President Trump and keep his neo-liberal left legacy in tacts.

According to a close family friend, Obama’s goal is to remove President Trump from office by resignation or through his impeachment.

Obama is has employed his trusted aid and White House attack dog, Valerie Jarrett, to help him achieve his treasonous goal. Jarrett has even moved into the 8,200-square-foot, $5.3-million Kaloroma mansion with the former president and Michelle Obama.

Two miles away from the White House, Obama’s mansion is being fitted with 10 foot high walls as the preparation begins for what will be ground zero for the US coup.

The Daily Mail reports…

Jarrett played a vital – if at times low-key – role in the Obama presidency. She lived in the White House, dined with the Obamas, and help shape his domestic and foreign policies. The former president has set up an office on the West End of the national’s capitol, where he recently hosted an open house for his White House staff – including Joe Biden, Susan Rice, Josh Earnest and Jarrett. But the office, part of his post presidency perks, cannot be used for political purposes. The rent on his home is paid by him personally. After Obama left office, Jarrett moved all her White House belonging into the Kalorama mansion. ‘There was never any doubt that Valerie would have a suite of rooms in the house that the Obama’s are renting,’ said the source. ‘Obama trusts her judgment more than any other person on the planet, as does Michelle. Obama doesn’t make a decision without her.’ Spurred on by Jarrett and Michelle, the ex-president has come to embrace his role as the leader of the opposition against Trump, whose policies he loathes and whose presidency he considers illegitimate. ‘He is going to use his immense popularity with the half of the country that identifies as liberals and progressives,’ said the Obama family source. ‘Millions of Americans are energized and ready to take to the streets to oppose Trump, but they need to be organized and have their anger focused and directed. ‘Obama is dismayed at the way Trump is tearing down his legacy—ObamaCare, the social safety net and the welcome mat for refugees he put in place,’ the source continued. Trump’s cabinet picks are also problematic for the former president, especially Jeff Sessions as Attorney General, whom Obama regards as too racially insensitive to be in charge of the Civil Rights division at Justice. Leaving Jim Comey as FBI Director is another thorn in Obama’s side. He blames Comey for announcing that he was reopening the FBI investigation into Hillary’s emails eleven days before the election, which, in Obama’s view, was an irresponsible act that helped elect Trump. ‘He had hoped to write his memoirs, golf to his heart’s content. and bask in the glory of his eight years in power and the progressive achievements he brought about. Instead, he is going to be leading the fight and strategy to topple Trump.’ says the insider. The Kalorama house, which the Obama’s are renting from Joe Lockhart, who was Bill Clinton’s press secretary, is still being refurbished and redecorated by Michelle.

