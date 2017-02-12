Barack Obama commands a 30,000 strong leftist army, tasked with inciting violence against President Trump

Barack Obama has an army of agitators ready to fight President Trump at every turn of his presidency.

Barack Obama never had any intention of quietly riding off into the sunset, to respectfully allow President Trump to do the job he rightfully won in November.

Once a Saul Alinsky disciple, always a Saul Alinsky. Once a community organizer, always a community organizer.

Barack Obama is a man who prefers working behind the scenes to further his deadly narcissism. “Lead from behind” is his motto.

Now living two miles away from the White House, the former commander and chief is building an army of liberal left agitators, whose sole purpose is to sabotage the Trump administration and its popular “America First” agenda.

Former President Obama is quietly working in the shadows to ensure his leftist, neo-liberal legacy is not razed to the ground by President Trump. His tool for accomplishing his divisive goal…a network of leftist nonprofits numbering 30,000 strong, led by Organizing for Action.

The NY Post reports…