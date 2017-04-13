BANNON 2020: Milo Yiannopoulos has a message. Does he have a scoop?

Steve Bannon has not said anything in public since the missile attack on Syria.

Disgruntled Trump supporter, perhaps we could say ex-Trump supporter, Milo Yiannopoulos has posted a picture that is paradoxically cryptic and blatant.

Just in case anyone was wondering whether it was a one-off, he’s posted it as his Facebook cover photo, for all to see at all times.

Perhaps, the photo is simply a sign of solidarity between to former Breitbart stars who have lost their jobs lately. Milo voluntarily quit Breitbart whilst Bannon was demoted from his role on the National Security Council.

However, with Steve Bannon saying nothing publicly since the infamous demotion which came a day before Donald Trump’s illegal attack on Syria, Breitbart and indeed former Breitbart writers like Milo, may be an window into what Brannon is thinking.

Breitbart did after all recently run a front-page story on Michael Savage’s disillusionment with Trump’s newly formed hawkish foreign policies.

Is Bannon considering running for President in 2020? Does Milo know something that the rest of the world does not?

Or is it simply a showing of solidarity combined with a publicity stunt?

Only time will tell…