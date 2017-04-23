AWKWARD: Trump “congratulates” American soldier who lost his leg in Afghanistan (Video)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania visited the Walter Reed Medical Center this Saturday to award a Purple Heart to Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrientos, who was wounded last month in Afghanistan after militants attacked his base in Helmland province.
Barrientos had his right leg amputated as a result of the attack.
Things got a bit awkward with Trump’s congratulatory words to Barrientos, as the US President proceeded to pin the medal on the soldier…
“I heard about this and I wanted to do it myself.”
“Congratulations on behalf of Melania, myself, and the entire nation. Tremendous job.”
CBS News tweeted the video…
Pres. Trump awarded a Purple Heart on Saturday to an Army sergeant recently wounded in Afghanistan: http://cbsn.ws/2poMDyw
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 22, 2017
