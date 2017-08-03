‘Attempts to oust Russia from Europe’s energy market failed in 1970s, they will also fail now,’ says AmCham in Russia

The signing of the US anti-Russian sanctions bill into law has not affected the work of US business in Russia, Alexis Rodzianko, President and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), told Sputnik on Thursday.

Originally appeared at RussiaFeed

“So far, the signing of the sanctions into law has not affected our work and the work of business in any way. All those sanctions that were legal already existed and to date, nothing has changed much,” Rodzianko said.

He added that attempts to oust Russia from Europe’s energy market had failed in 1970s and said they would also fail now.

Rodzianko said that he hopes that the new US sanctions against Russia “will not be significantly harmful” to the two countries’ business relations, speaking in an interview with Ruptly in Moscow: