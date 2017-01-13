Julian Assange agrees to be extradited to the US, if outgoing POTUS Obama does this one thing

WikiLeaks said on Thursday that its founder Julian Assange will agree to be extradited to the United States if President Barack Obama grants clemency to former US soldier turned whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

WikiLeaks wrote on Twitter…

“If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ (US Department of Justice) case.”

Obama is busy doing lots of stuff right before he heads out the door come January 20th (mostly stuff aimed at harming incoming President Trump), but we doubt granting clemency to Manning is on his to do list.

The post of twitter from WikiLeaks also had a letter addressed to US Attorney General Loretta Lynch attached, in which Julian Assange’s lawyer Barry Pollack argues there is no legitimate basis for continuing the investigation into the WikiLeaks founder.

