Assad: “White Helmets are al-Qaeda, they’re al-Qaeda members and that’s proven on the net”

The Duran has reported extensively on the real identity of The White Helmets.
Massive amounts of evidence exposes the White Helmets as US/UK government funded Al Qaeda-ISIS terrorists, disguised as humanitarian heroes.
- The proposal to award an Oscar to the netflix documentary on the White Helmets is as grotesque as the proposal to award the Jihadi connected group the Nobel Peace Prize.
- George Clooney pushes ahead with his feature film glorifying Al Qaeda-ISIS terrorist group The White Helmets.
- A bizarre video purportedly shows the Al-Qaeda linked White Helmets doing a mannequin challenge during a rescue effort.
- The attempts to defend the image of the “White Helmets” in the Syrian conflict becomes ever more farfetched as the truth about them becomes ever more widely known.
- The ‘White Helmets’ are not the impartial relief organisation Right Livelihood and alternative media sites like CodePink take them to be. Rather they are instruments in the information war which is being waged against the Syrian government.
- Assad interview, Syrian President debunks “barrel bombs” and “boy in Aleppo” White Helmet hoax.
- Netflix and Al-Qaeda working together to promote The White Helmets as hero group.
- “Boy in Aleppo” photographer is exposed as an ISIS sympathizer.
Syrian President Bashar Assad told Russian reporters that the White Helmets are a non-governmental organization, who are supporters of Al-Qaeda.
Assad also mentioned that the group won an Oscar, but forgot to note that George Clooney is ready to make a feature film honoring the ISIS/Al-Qaeda jihadists.
“White Helmets are al-Qaeda, they’re al-Qaeda members and that’s proven on the net.”
“The same members are killing or executing or celebrating over dead bodies, at the same time they are humanitarian heroes, and now they have an Oscar as you know.”
