As King Salman’s health deteriorates, Saudi Arabia’s warmonger Crown Prince is ready to take the throne

As Saudi Arabia’s Dictator-King Salman’s health deteriorates, rumors that the Dictator-King’s unhinged son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will ascend to the thrown in the next few months are picking up steam.

It is widely believed that Mohammed bin Salman, has already been running the Wahhabi kingdom, pushing Saudi Arabia into wars in Syria and Yemen, as well as fueling tensions with neighbor Qatar.

Via The Anti-Media…

Though it was long believed that Mohammed bin Nayef, the king’s nephew and the country’s Minister of the Interior, would assume the throne, bin Nayef’s sudden ouster as Saudi Crown Prince during Ramadan definitively changed that, with King Salman’s son and the current Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, now positioned to take control. Bin Nayef’s ouster was initially reported by international media as having gone “smoothly.” However, itsoon emerged that bin Salman had planned the entire affair and that the former Crown Prince, following his acquiescence of the title, was essentially under house arrest. Since then, rumblings have emerged that many in the Saudi royal family, which has long been guided by deference to elders and group consensus, are none too happy with the sudden turn of events in the normally stable kingdom. Now, with King Salman on vacation in Morocco for an entire month, the ambitious Crown Prince has been left in charge, promising a taste of things to come for the oil-rich kingdom. Already, speculators are stating that the kingdom’s balance of power is “on a knife-edge.” One such indication that there is trouble brewing within the royal family is the King’s recent string of drastic policy changes that stripped the Interior Ministry, formerly headed by bin Nayef, of many of its key mandates, including counter-terrorism. These functions have now been transferred to a new entity called the Presidency of State Security, which is under the direct command of the King, who also serves as Prime Minister. A royal decree further stated that “whatever concerns the security of the state, including civil and military personnel, budgets, documents, and information will also be transferred to the new authority.” According to experts, the overhaul of security services indicated there still exists opposition to bin Salman’s position as Crown Prince. It is highly probable that this mass concentration of authority under the king and the essential gutting of the Interior Ministry was orchestrated by bin Salman himself, much like bin Nayef’s ouster. Given that King Salman’s suspected dementia has led the Crown Prince to “practically” administer the entire kingdom, bin Salman’s now-elevated position makes it highly likely that such efforts were intended to reduce opposition to his forthcoming rule and consolidate his power.

While citizens of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are debating how the Crown Prince will run domestic affairs, it is no secret that the young prince is a foreign policy warhawk.

As Defense Minister, Mohammed bin Salman had a talent for entangling Saudi Arabia into conflicts which have turned out into embarrassing displays of the Kingdom’s incompetence in the military arena, while showcasing it’s brutality towards civilian populations.