ARRESTED: Bill Browder detained in Spain on Interpol warrant

UK businessman Bill Browder, who is wanted by Russia for tax evasion, said on Wednesday that he had been detained by the Spanish police on the Russian international arrest warrant.

“In the back of the Spanish police car going to the station on the Russian arrest warrant. They won’t tell me which station,” Browder wrote on Twitter.

In the back of the Spanish police car going to the station on the Russian arrest warrant. They won’t tell me which station pic.twitter.com/Xwj27xC7Zd — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) May 30, 2018

Neither Spanish police nor the UK Home Office could immediately confirm the report regarding Mr Browder, who is a UK citizen.

He has led a campaign that has seen several western countries, including the US and most recently the UK, to adopt sanctions against Russian officials allowing it to freeze assets and withhold visas from Russian officials.

Moscow is in the process of trying to extradite Browder to Russia for crimes of tax evasion.

The Duran EUR Donate Gift €20 or more and we'll send you our super awesome mug absolutely FREE! Your donations allow us to hire more writers and broaden our reach to those seeking the truth. Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.