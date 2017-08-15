Latest, News, Video

Architect of NSA’s surveillance program William Binney tells Tucker Carlson, Russiagate is a complete lie! (Video)

Alex Christoforou 99
Ex-NSA official: Spies don't believe Russia collusion story.

The former architect of the NSA’s surveillance program William Binney tells Tucker Carlson why some intel specialists like the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) do not find theories of Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election believable.

Binney’s appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight is a huge win for truth, science and fact…and a major blow to the Hillary Clinton concocted lie that Russia hacked the elections…a lie made up by HRC’s campaign “dream team” to explain away her pathetic loss to Donald Trump.

Previous Article
Alex Christoforou
Writer and director forThe Duran - Living the dream in Moscow.

Follow me:Facebook Twitter Blankchat